Boskalis Takes on Biofuels for Two Hopper Dredgers in Northwest Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel will be used on the 12,000 m3 hopper dredger Willem van Oranje and the 4,500 m3 Strandway. Image Credit: Boskalis

Shipping company Boskalis is set to take on biofuels for two hopper dredgers working on an upcoming project in Northwest Europe.

The company has bought 1,000 m3 of hydrotreated vegetable oil, its biggest biofuel bunker delivery to date, for the 12,000 m3 hopper dredger Willem van Oranje and the 4,500 m3 Strandway, it said in a statement on its website this week.

"Boskalis has successfully used various biofuel blends as an alternative to fossil fuels on both dredging and offshore installation vessels, as well as for dry earthmoving equipment, resulting in a considerable emissions reductions," the company said in the statement.

"Through its agreement with GoodFuels, Boskalis enables its clients to opt for biofuel-powered vessels to reduce their carbon emissions on projects.

"Last year 80% of Boskalis' project tenders in the Netherlands included sustainability measures, including options to use biofuels."