CMA CGM to Register 10 New LNG-Fuelled Boxships Under French Flag

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Deliveries of the dual-fuel LNG container ships are expected to begin next year. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM will register its upcoming 10 LNG-fuelled container ships under the French flag

Deliveries will begin in 2026, with the 24,212 TEU ships operating between Asia and Northern Europe, including regular calls at Le Havre and Dunkirk, CMA CGM said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

While these are not new orders, registering them under the French flag shows CMA CGM’s strong support for France’s maritime industry.

“Powered by liquefied natural gas, they reflect our confidence in France’s maritime sector and its people, with the recruitment of 135 French seafarers and a strengthened partnership with the French Maritime Academy (ENSM),” Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of CMA CGM, said.

Container lines such as CMA CGM and AP Moller Maersk have ordered ships capable of running on LNG and methanol.

While methanol is seen as a cleaner marine fuel than LNG, it is still not widely available for bunkering in most ports, prompting shipping firms to diversify their fuel strategies.