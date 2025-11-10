MPA and DNV Renew Partnership on Sustainability and Digitalisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership will support the adoption of low-and zero-emission marine fuels. Image Credit: MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and classification society DNV have renewed their partnership to strengthen cooperation in maritime sustainability and digitalisation.

Signed during the Singapore Norway Innovation Conference 2025, the agreement builds on earlier collaborations from 2019 and 2022, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Monday.

It focuses on developing low- and zero-emission marine fuels, testing new digital and smart-ship systems and supporting industry training programmes.

“By combining our regulatory and industry development experience with DNV’s global technical expertise, we can accelerate innovation in smart and sustainable shipping, advance the use of low- and zero-carbon fuels, and strengthen talent and knowledge exchange across the maritime ecosystem,” Ang Wee Keong, CEO of MPA, said.

Singapore is the world's largest bunker hub and is now working to ramp up the supply of alternative marine fuels.

“These joint efforts will help to further position Singapore as a centre of excellence for maritime research and innovation, supported by the MPA’s proactive and strategic vision and DNV’s technical and digital capabilities,” Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime at DNV, said.