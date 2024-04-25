Full-scale Testing for MAN Energy Ammonia Dual-fuel Unit to Start in July

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Unit to go to bulker. File Image / Pixabay.

An ammonia dual-fuel engine built under licence in Japan is close to being ready, the engine's licence holder has said.

The MAN Energy unit -- the MAN B&W 7S60ME-ammonia engine -- is being built by Mitsui for a bulk carrier under a joint-venture between K Line, NS United and Itochu.

According to MAN Energy, this is a leading project for its ammonia-powered engines. An executive from the company was reported as saying by maritime news provider Tradewinds that full-scale tests using the alternative marine are to start in July.

Ammonia is one of a number of alternative marine fuels gaining ground among ship operators. While progress on the production side moves ahead, concerns remain on safety aspects related to the fuel's use.

MAN Energy's country manager for Denmark, Bjarne Foldager, has said that "important lessons" have been learnt from ammonia-combustion testing on the test engine in Copenhagen. But given that the new marine fuels will be competing in the global marine fuels market with fossil fuels, there is a need for clarity on how that would work.

"Regulatory clarity from the European Union and the International Maritime Organisation is improving but now we need the right market-based tools to be introduced in order to bring the industry towards carbon neutrality for 2050," Foldager said.