BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks for Fifth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been dropping since early last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a fifth consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4/mt to $473/mt on Tuesday, remaining at its lowest level since February 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $404/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $12/mt to $767/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.89/bl to $62.48/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $4.50/mt to $438.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3/mt to $408.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $436.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $6/mt to $436.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $62.72/bl as of 5:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.