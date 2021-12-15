Eagle Bulk Joins Maersk Zero Carbon Shipping Effort

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eagle Bulk. Image Credit: Eagle Bulk

Eagle Bulk has become the latest firm to join the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (The Center) - a not-for-profit marine decarbonisation research body set up by shipping company Maersk.

Eagle Bulk, one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax/Ultramax dry bulk segment, joins as a "Mission Partner" - meaning they are expected to help mature viable zero carbon solutions for shipping.

They join a growing collective of stakeholders, including the likes of BP, Total, and the the governments of the US, Denmark and Norway, who all also joined The Center this year.

“The need for collaborative engagement across shipping and tangential industries to accelerate shipping’s energy transition has never been more pronounced," said Gary Vogel, CEO at Eagle Bulk Shipping.

"As such, we are proud to partner with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and look forward to working together and supporting the Center’s critical work.”

As Ship & Bunker previous reported, Eagle Bulk counts the trial use of biofuel bunkers among its recent efforts in the maritime decarbonization space.