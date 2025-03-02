Norwegian Firm Halts Bunker Supply to US Navy Over Ukraine Policy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aure-based Haltbakk Bunkers will no longer provide fuel to US forces in Norway. File Image / Pixabay

A Norwegian bunker supplier has halted deliveries to US Navy vessels over the country's policy on the war in Ukraine.

Aure-based Haltbakk Bunkers will no longer provide fuel to US forces in Norway, the company said in a social media post on Saturday.

The move follows a public argument between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance over potential peace talks on Friday.

"Huge credit to the president of Ukraine restraining himself and for keeping calm even though the USA put on a backstabbing TV show," the company said in the post.

"As a result, we have decided to immediately stop as fuel provider to American forces in Norway and their ships calling Norwegian ports."

The post has since been deleted, and Norway's defence ministry has issued comments reassuring the US over support for its military.

"We have seen reports raising concerns about support for US Navy vessels in Norway," Tore Sandvik, Norway's minister of defence, said in comments on the government's website on Sunday.

"This is not in line with the Norwegian government's policy.

"I can confirm that all requested support has been provided.

"The U.S. and Norway maintain a close and strong defense cooperation.

"American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require from Norway."