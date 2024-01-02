Synergy Asia Bunkering Opens New Office in Cambodia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new Cambodian office will be involved in marine fuel and lubricant supply as well as other services. File Image / Pixabay

Vietnamese marine fuels firm Synergy Asia Bunkering has opened a new office in Cambodia.

The new office will be involved in marine fuel and lubricant supply as well as other services, Synergy Asia Bunkering said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"Synergy Asia Bunkering recently expanded regional operations with a representative office at Port Autonome de Sihanoukville (PAS) of Cambodia," the company said in the post.

"Synergy Asia Bunkering will be offering a wide range of services including bunkers, fresh water, deslopping, provisions, agency and lubricants.."

The company provides physical supply in Vietnam as well as trading across Asia.

Contact details for the new office are as follows:

Email: sales@synergyasiabunkering.com

Address: SYNERGY DEPOT Co.,Ltd, No: BF#2, PHUM KBALDOMREY 2, SANGKAT KAKAB 2, KHAN PORSENCHEY, PHNOM PENH. 20912 CAMBODIA