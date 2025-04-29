BV Refines Classification Rules for Hydrogen-Fuelled Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BV has updated its hydrogen classification rules with clearer safety and gas dispersion guidance. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has released an updated edition of its NR 678 Rule Note for the classification of hydrogen-fuelled ships, first introduced in 2023.

The revisions reflect lessons learned from a year of project experience involving hydrogen as a marine fuel, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Key updates include clearer requirements for risk assessment follow-up actions and enhanced guidance on gas dispersion analysis—both critical for ensuring operational safety.

The rule also provides more detailed procedures for testing and certifying components used in hydrogen systems, addressing the specific challenges of this emerging fuel type.

Hydrogen is expected to play a major role in shipping decarbonisation, but its adoption poses unique safety and technical challenges.

BV's updates aim to support shipowners, designers, and builders in navigating these complexities with greater confidence.

The classification society says it will continue refining its rules to keep pace with innovation and help enable the safe transition to low-carbon shipping.

BV's updated NR 678 Rule Note can be accessed here.