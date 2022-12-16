ABS Sets Requirements for Onboard Carbon Capture Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisation has worked with shipyards, shipowners and operators to develop a new document, Requirements for Onboard Carbon Capture. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ABS has developed a set of requirements for the operation of onboard carbon capture systems on ships.

The organisation has worked with shipyards, shipowners and operators to develop a new document, Requirements for Onboard Carbon Capture, ABS said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The firm has also developed a 'carbon capture-ready' notation for ship designs highlighting their suitability for having the technology retrofitted.

Carbon capture systems remove a share of CO2 emissions from a vessel's exhaust, supporting compliance with emissions regulations. The technology can be applied both to conventional bunker fuels and alternatives that still produce carbon emissions.

"Carbon capture could be a key transformational technology for shipping to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," Georgios Plevrakis, vice president for global sustainability at ABS, said in the statement.

"ABS is working with leading organizations to support safe development of the technology, which is still maturing but shows genuine promise.

"The requirements we have developed are a key step toward harnessing the potential of carbon capture to tackle the challenge of the energy transition for our industry."

To read the requirements, click here.