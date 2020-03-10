Bunker Jobs: Brokers Wanted

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd are proud to be working with an established broker in the bunker market to help grow their team.

We are seeking a number of brokers primarily for their offices in Dubai and London, but also worldwide. Remote positions are available for the right individuals.



This client is prepared to pay accordingly to those experienced brokers who have an extensive list of contacts and can grow their own portfolio.

The company already has an enviable customer base amongst oil majors, large bulk operators, utility companies, container operators and car carriers requiring significant tonnage, as well as smaller specialist vessels and chemical tankers. To be successful any new additions to the team should be able to add to this list.

If you think this could be you, please get in touch. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with one of the most reputable brands in the industry.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572