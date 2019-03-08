IMO2020: 0.50% VLSFO Will Be Available in Djibouti

0.50% VLSFO will be available in Djibouti. File Image / Pixabay

IMO2020 compliant 0.50% VLSFO bunkers will be available in Djibouti, local physical supplier Red Sea Bunkering (RSB) has announced.

The news came as part of a bullish outlook from the suppler for the year ahead, who added that it is looking to near double its bunker volumes to 200,000 metric tonnes (mt) by the end of 2019.

RSB says for 2018 it delivered a total HFO volume of 110,000 mt.

The supplier says the growth will be fuelled by a number of recent economic developments, which since 2017 has seen RSB parent Great Horn Investment Holding open three new port areas in the country and, last summer, the Inauguration of the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone.

“ Red Sea Bunkering is always seeking for better cargo supply opportunities Red Sea Bunkering

Located on one of the world's business sea routes and a node on China's Belt and Road initiative, RSB says it wants to focus more on the delivery of marine fuel to container vessels that make regular calls at Djibouti, as well as other commercial vessels that pass through the Red Sea Channel.

"In order to stay competitive and meet its customers' expectations, Red Sea Bunkering is always seeking for better cargo supply opportunities to optimize the cost of products and to secure sustainable supply chain," Mr. Abdi Ismail, General Manager of Red Sea Bunkering, told Ship & Bunker.



"Trade Finance banks including TDB (Trade and Development Bank) have also shown their interest in partnering with Red Sea Bunkering for growth and to help secure new opportunities."

RSB currently operates an owned barge, Red Sea 1, and can deliver 380 cSt HFO and LS MGO to various vessels at inner anchorage.

"With a strong commitment on safety and security, Red Sea Bunkering has dedicated team in Djibouti to look after operations offshore and onshore," says Ismail.

"With the trading department based in Dubai, they cover all our customers' portfolio and requirements."