Petrobras Supplies Biofuel to Three Ships in São Paulo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras has been working to increase biofuel supply after receiving government approval last year to supply biofuel blends in Brazil. Image Credit: Petrobras

Brazilian energy company Petrobras has supplied B24 biofuel blend to three ships in São Paulo, Brazil.

The biofuel bunkering was carried out at the São Sebastião Waterway Terminal, where three Transpetro ships took on the blend, Petrobras said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Petrobras supplied about 2,000 mt of B24 biofuel to the ships, with the Zumbi dos Palmares taking on 1,300 mt, and the Rômulo Almeida and Carlos Drummond de Andrade receiving about 400 mt and 300 mt, respectively.

The B24 blend contained 24% biofuel supplied by Petrobras Biocombustível.

Earlier this year, Petrobras announced that the B24 biofuel blend is available for bunkering at the Brazilian port of Rio Grande.

The company has been stepping up efforts to increase the supply of biofuel in the country after receiving approval from the Brazilian government last year to sell biofuel blends domestically.

"Petrobras is expanding its logistical capacity for supplying this type of fuel, both in Brazil and abroad," Claudio Schlosser, Director of Logistics, Commercialization and Markets at Petrobras, said.