Petrobras Offers Prompt B24 Biofuel Supply at Rio Grande

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brazilian energy firm Petrobras says it is ready to supply B24-VLSFO biofuel for prompt delivery dates. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian energy firm Petrobras has announced the availability of the B24 marine biofuel blend for bunkering at the Brazilian port of Rio Grande.

The ISCC-certified B24 biofuel blend is made up of 76% VLSFO and 24% fatty acid methyl esters (FAME), the firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The biofuel blend can be delivered using a bunker barge with lead times of five days, it said.

Following approval from the Brazilian government last year to sell biofuel blends domestically, Petrobras is looking to scale up biofuel supply.

Petrobras also highlighted that the biofuel has undergone successful trials, demonstrating a potential reduction in GHG emissions of up to 20%.

Biofuel blends are becoming more widely available at global ports, as they can be used in existing engines and fuel systems without the need for major modifications.