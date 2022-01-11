Minerva's Tyler Baron, TFG's Kenneth Dam and PMG's Anna Stefanou Among New Faces in this year's IBIA Board Elections

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA has announced the 2022 Board Elections are now open. Image Credit: IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association, IBIA, has announced this year's Board Elections are now open.

A number of new faces along with seasoned IBIA representatives including incumbents Timothy Cosulich and Eugenia Benavides are among the candidates seeking election in 2022.

The full list of candidates in this year’s IBIA Board Elections, in alphabetical order, are:

Anna Stefanou , Finance Manager , PMG HOLDING (based in United Kingdom)

, Finance Manager , PMG HOLDING (based in United Kingdom) Eugenia Benavides , Marine Fuels Director, Organizacion Terpel S.A (based in Colombia)

, Marine Fuels Director, Organizacion Terpel S.A (based in Colombia) Jaime Ochoa , Owner and Manager, CI International Fuels SAS (based in Colombia)

, Owner and Manager, CI International Fuels SAS (based in Colombia) John Phillips , Director and Co-Founder, Awyr Las Ltd (based in United Kingdom)

, Director and Co-Founder, Awyr Las Ltd (based in United Kingdom) Kenneth Dam , Head of Bunkering, Trafigura – Director, TFG Marine (based in Switzerland)

, Head of Bunkering, Trafigura – Director, TFG Marine (based in Switzerland) Rajiv Servansingh , General Manager, State Trading Corporation (based in Mauritius)

, General Manager, State Trading Corporation (based in Mauritius) Timothy Cosulich , CEO, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Pte Ltd (based in Singapore)

, CEO, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Pte Ltd (based in Singapore) Tyler Baron , CEO, Minerva Bunkering (based in Switzerland)

, CEO, Minerva Bunkering (based in Switzerland) Valeria Sessa , Managing Director, Reseaworld S.R.L. (based in Italy)

, Managing Director, Reseaworld S.R.L. (based in Italy) Wajdi Abdmessih, President, Seahawk Services (based in New Jersey, USA)

Candidates' full electoral statement can be found here: https://ibia.net/2022/01/11/ibia-board-elections-2022-candidate-details-and-electoral-statements/

Results of the election will be announced at the IBIA AGM on February 21, 2022 and the newly elected IBIA board members will take up their positions with effect from April 1, 2022.