Platts Brand Disappears After IHS Merger

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Platts brand has been a familiar one in commodity markets for most of the last century. Image Credit: S&P Global Commodity Insights

The Platts brand -- a mainstay of a range of commodity markets including bunkers for anyone following its price indexes -- is to be retired following the company's merger with IHS Markit.

S&P Global Platts and IHS Markit announced the completion of their $140 billion merger this week. Rival price reporting agency OPIS, which had been owned by IHS, was sold to Dow Jones as part of the process.

Platts and IHS will now operate together under a new brand, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The change marks the disappearance of the Platts brand after more than a hundred years. The name comes from Warren Platt's National Petroleum News, an energy news publication launched in the US in 1909.