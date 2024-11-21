BUNKER JOBS: LNG Firm Gasum Seeks Maritime Sales Coordinator

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with relevant experience in shipping or logistics and fluent English and German. Image Credit: Gasum

LNG company Gasum is seeking to hire a maritime sales coordinator in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with relevant experience in shipping or logistics and fluent English and German, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Coordinate customer deliveries/bunker activities with the end customers, maritime sales, agents, ports, authorities and Gasum operations

Applying for bunker permits for delivery ports, managing the permits, and renewing the permits when needed

Filing deliveries according to custom regulations in Germany, as well as other locations where needed

Managing customer specific invoicing when the normal invoicing procedures aren't applicable

Coordinate with Gasum finance regarding German office specific invoices

Support the maritime team colleagues with different tasks as they arise

Monitor and manage receivables and credit lines for the Maritime customers

