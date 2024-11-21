BUNKER JOBS: LNG Firm Gasum Seeks Maritime Sales Coordinator

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday November 21, 2024

LNG company Gasum is seeking to hire a maritime sales coordinator in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with relevant experience in shipping or logistics and fluent English and German, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Coordinate customer deliveries/bunker activities with the end customers, maritime sales, agents, ports, authorities and Gasum operations
  • Applying for bunker permits for delivery ports, managing the permits, and renewing the permits when needed
  • Filing deliveries according to custom regulations in Germany, as well as other locations where needed
  • Managing customer specific invoicing when the normal invoicing procedures aren't applicable
  • Coordinate with Gasum finance regarding German office specific invoices
  • Support the maritime team colleagues with different tasks as they arise
  • Monitor and manage receivables and credit lines for the Maritime customers

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com