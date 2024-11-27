Core Power Signs Deal to Develop Floating Nuclear Power Plant

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms have signed a cooperative agreement to design and develop a floating power plant using an eVinci microreactor. Image Credit: Core Power

Nuclear technology firm Core Power has signed a deal with the Westinghouse Electric Company to develop a floating nuclear power plant.

The two firms have signed a cooperative agreement to design and develop a floating power plant using an eVinci microreactor, Core Power said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The design will incorporate heat pipe technology to transfer heat away from the nuclear core to a power conversion system.

"With this groundbreaking agreement, we will demonstrate the viability of the eVinci technology for innovative use cases where power is needed in remote locations or in areas with land limitations," Jon Ball, president of eVinci Technologies at Westinghouse, said in the statement.

"We look forward to our partnership with CORE POWER, bringing the unique advantages of eVinci microreactors to maritime and coastal applications, potentially even paving the way for future disaster relief efforts."