Platts to Operate as S&P Global Commodity Insights After IHS Merger

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Platts brand has been a familiar one in commodity markets for most of the last century. Image Credit: S&P Global Commodity Insights

Price reporting agency S&P Global Platts is set to operate under a new name after the firm's merger with IHS Markit.

S&P Global Platts and IHS Markit announced the completion of their $140 billion merger this week. Rival price reporting agency OPIS, which had been owned by IHS, was sold to Dow Jones as part of the process.

Platts and IHS will now operate together under a new brand, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

While the company will now operate under the new name, the Platts brand will still be used, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

"The role of the Platts brand has changed but it is not going away," the representative said.

"As an example, our core and emerging commodity price assessments and benchmarks, news, methodologies, and global trading services, as well as Platts Dimensions Pro, will retain "Platts" within their names."