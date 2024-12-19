Turkish Bunker Association Announces New Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Turkey's bunker market faces challenges in the coming years with geopolitical turmoil in the Black Sea and the impact of European emissions regulations. File Image / Pixabay

Industry body the Turkish Bunker Association has announced the make-up of its new board.

The new board was appointed after an extraordinary general assembly of the association's members, Mustafa Muhtaroğlu of Energy Petrol, the board's new chairman, told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The board is now as follows:

Mustafa Muhtaroğlu (Enerji Petrol) - Chairman

Erdem Çemtek (Erdem Petrol) - Vice-Chairman

Mehmet Fatih Özalp (Opet Petrolcülük) - Secretary General

Yiğit Çiçek (Cockett Marine Oil) - Treasurer

Bekir Yıldız (AB Petrol) - Board Member

"We are approaching another new era with the arrival of the Mediterranean SECA in May 2025," Muhtaroğlu said.

"Our market needs stronger cooperation in the coming years to meet these challenges.

"I give thanks to my colleagues, who have elected me as Chairman.

We will work together and make Istanbul the best supply hub on earth under these new regulations.

"We shall manage the TBA together with its members and have already taken the steps to establish several committees focused on every area related to bunkering including the likes of lubricants and bunker tanker management.

"We have also renewed our focus on networking events and formal education targeted at the bunker industry."