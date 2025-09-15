2025 VPS Maress Decarbonization Campaign Sees Average 10% Fuel Saving

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More than 300 vessels from 12 shipping companies joined the campaign in June to August. Image Credit: VPS

This year's iteration of the VPS Maress Decarbonization Campaign has seen an average fuel efficiency improvement of more than 10% for the vessels involved.

More than 300 vessels from 12 shipping companies joined the campaign in June to August, seeking to improve vessel operating efficiency and lower fuel consumption, VPS said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The ships involved saved a total of 12,000 mt of CO2 emissions over the three-month period, with an average efficiency gain per vessel of more than 10%.

"That kind of progress doesn't happen by chance - it is the result of practice, dedication and crews continuously refining how they operate," the company said.

"This 3rd VPS annual campaign has further demonstrated what is possible when the industry collaborates, shares experience and turns ideas into measurable results."

The following were the top-performing vessels of the campaign:

DOMINGUE TIDE (AHTS)–Tidewater

VOLANTIS (CSV)– Havila Subsea & Renewables

SPRINGER TIDE (PSV) –Tidewater

STRIL POSEIDON (Others)– Simon Møkster Shipping

For more information on the campaign, click here.