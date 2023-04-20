IBIA Director Sets Out Bunker Industry's Multi-Fuel Future

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Einemo made a speech at the opening of the IBIA Mediterranean Energy and Shipping Conference in Genoa on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

IBIA director Unni Einemo sees a metaphor from the coffee industry in how bunkering needs to face unprecedented levels of change over the coming years.

Einemo set the scene of the current state of the industry in opening remarks at the IBIA Mediterranean Energy and Shipping Conference in Genoa on Wednesday.

"One thing that I know when I come to Italy is that I'm going to get good coffee," Einemo said.

"When I was growing up, it was really simple; it was black.

"Today, you walk into a coffee shop and you are spoilt for choice.

"Marine fuel used to be simple as well; it used to be heavy fuel oil and distillates.

"Then the regulations started coming in; we started getting the emission control areas and you got new types of low-sulfur fuel.

"Then we got IMO 2020 and the 0.5%; even more types of fuel, and more complexity.

"And in addition to that, we have yet more types of fuel coming into the picture with the future ahead of us, and it's not even going to be the fuel we are used to.

"What we are looking at is the future, which is getting more and more complicated.

"IBIA, of course, is here to try and help the industry through the current market complexity, and the complexity we face going forward."