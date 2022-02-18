Green Hydrogen Platform Sees €200 Million Investment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The investment round was the largest private green hydrogen-focused capital raise to date. File Image / Pixabay

Green hydrogen investment platform Hy2gen AG has successfully completed a €200 million investment round.

The funds will be used to develop hydrogen-based fuel production facilities in locations including Europe, with shipping among the likely customers, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The investment round was the largest private green hydrogen-focused capital raise to date, according to the company.

"As early as 2021, we were looking for the best possible combination of financial and strategic investors to build e-fuel production facilities," Cyril Dufau-Sansot, CEO of Hy2gen, said in the statement.

"These have the potential to decarbonise entire industries and transport sectors. We are now very pleased that all parties have sealed the largest investment in this segment."