Swedish Plant to Produce up to 55,000 MT/Year of Synthetic Methanol Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Swedish plant is expected to be operational in 2025. File Image / Pixabay

A plant in Sweden is set to produce up to 55,000 mt/year of synthetic methanol for the shipping industry.

Decarbonisation technology firm Carbon Clean has mounted the first structural steel on Ørsted's FlagshipONE project, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Carbon Clean is manufacturing equipment for the plant at a Schwartz Hautmont facility in Tarragona. The plant is expected to be operational in 2025, producing up to 55,000 mt/year of synthetic methanol.

"This fabrication milestone underscores how Carbon Clean is on track with delivery for this pioneering eFuel project," Aniruddha Sharma, CEO of Carbon Clean, said in the statement.

"The complexity and scale of the challenge is huge, and the Carbon Clean team continues to deliver in a timely manner against targets, with an unwavering commitment to technical excellence.

"Carbon capture technology is essential in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, but it also brings economic benefits through the development of local supply chains."