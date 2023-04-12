GCMD to Work With Lloyd's Register on Captured Carbon Offloading Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LR proposal was chosen out of a group of six concepts. File Image / Pixabay

Research body the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is set to work with classification society Lloyd's Register on a study examining how to handle carbon dioxide captured on board ships.

The organisation has selected LR to develop a concept design for offloading liquefied CO2 captured on ships to land-based facilities, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The LR proposal was chosen out of a group of six concepts.

"We are pleased to be working with Lloyd's Register on this LCO2 offloading concept study," Lynn Loo, CEO of the GCMD, said in the statement.

"The learnings from this study will inform how captured CO2 can be offloaded from various vessel types in general, and enable the sea trials on Stena Impero that are being planned as part of Project REMARCCABLE more specifically."

Carbon capture systems allow ships to capture part of their GHG emissions from the funnel for removal to shore-based facilities, allowing them to continue burning fuels with GHG emissions while complying with decarbonisation regulations.

"GCMD aims to validate and finalise the study's findings with industry stakeholders, such as port and terminal operators, vessel owners, and shipyards," the GCMD said in the statement.

"Through this concept study, GCMD will help support the establishment of regulatory and operational guidelines and help set a precedence for future piloting and demonstration projects related to shipboard carbon capture technologies at scale.

"With both the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Port of Rotterdam Authority (POR) as observers on this study, the findings can help assess the prospects of LCO2 to support maritime decarbonisation."