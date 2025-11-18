US Calls Iran's Detention of Tanker in Strait of Hormuz 'Illegal'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UKMTO had reported a suspicious incident on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

The US said the boarding and detention of a tanker in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is Illegal.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, Talara, was transiting the international waters on Friday before being seized by Iranian forces, the US Central Command forces said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) had reported a suspicious activity 20 nautical miles off Khor Fakkan on Friday.

The tanker was reported to be sailing from the UAE to Singapore.

According to US Central Command, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces took control of the ship after arriving by helicopter and steered it into Iranian territorial waters, where it currently remains.

“Iran's use of military forces to conduct an armed boarding and seizure of a commercial vessel in international waters constitutes a blatant violation of international law, undermining freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce," it said.

“We call on Iran to articulate to the international community the legal basis for its actions.”