UKMTO Reports Iran-Linked Suspicious Activity in Gulf of Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Reports suggest a tanker made a sudden course change towards Iranian waters after being approached by unknown boats. Image Credit: UKMTO

Suspicious Iranian-linked activity has been reported off Khor Fakkan in the UAE, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported 20 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said in a social media post on Friday.

“The incident is believed to be state activity; the vessel is transiting towards Iranian territorial waters," UKMTO said.

“Authorities continue to investigate.”

A tanker sailing from the UAE to Singapore made a sudden course change and was heading towards Iranian waters, according to a Reuters report citing maritime security firm Ambrey.

The ship had earlier been approached by three small boats while passing southbound through the Strait of Hormuz before veering off course in the Gulf of Oman, it said.