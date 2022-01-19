New LPG Fuel System Orders Reflects Rising Interest: Alfa Laval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alfa Laval's Viktor Friberg. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Rising interest in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as bunker fuel is reflected in an uptick in orders for Alfa Laval's LPG fuel supply system, the engineering firm has said.

TGE Gas Engineering has included the company's fuel system for three Chinese-built LPG carriers. A more recent order for the technology has come from a Japanese player for a very large gas carrier, according to the company.

"As we develop for methanol and prepare for carbon-free ammonia, we are also supporting today's lower-carbon alternatives, which include LPG on the vessels that carry it," said head of marine separation & fuel supply systems Viktor Friberg.

"We see a positive response to our fuel supply technology from partners. Our FCM LPG deliveries can be tuned for any type of project," he added.

The Alfa Laval FCM LPG is a low-flashpoint fuel supply system that can work with LPG cargo handling systems.

LPG is one of a number of alternatives to conventional bunker fuel oil.