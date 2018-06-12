Møller to Appeal Guilty Verdict in OW Bunker Collapse Case

Lars Moller. Image Credit: Dynamic Oil Trading

Lars Møller, for former head of OW Bunker's Singapore subsidiary Dynamic Oil Trading, today has appealed his conviction of 18 months in jail for his role in the parent company's collapse.

As previously reported, the guilty verdict and sentence was delivered last month after Møller was charged with granting credit outside his mandate amounting to more than 800 million Danish crowns ($125 million).

Moller has denied culpability in the case.

Møller's lawyer, Arvid Andersen, told Danish media that they would not have appealed if they did not believe a dismissal was possible.