Proper Biofuel Testing Essential to Avoid Ship Performance Risks: CMT

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMT stresses that without proper testing, the risks associated with poor biofuel quality could outweigh its benefits. Image Credit: CMT

German fuel testing and monitoring firm CM Technologies (CMT) warns that proper biofuel testing is essential to ensure ship performance and reliability.

As the shipping industry turns to biofuels to reduce emissions, fuel quality concerns are becoming more evident.

Without rigorous testing, shipowners risk fuel instability, microbial contamination and compatibility issues, all of which can lead to engine failures, increased maintenance costs and operational disruptions, CMT said in an emailed statement.

CMT highlights that biofuels tend to absorb more water than conventional fuels, making them more susceptible to microbial growth, fuel degradation and operational challenges. FAME-based biofuels, in particular, introduce risks related to oxidation, instability, and material compatibility, requiring shipowners to exercise caution when bunkering.

DNV research further underscores these concerns, noting that the solvent-like nature of biofuels can dislodge tank residues, potentially clogging filters and separators.

The higher acidity in biofuels also raises the risk of corrosion, necessitating lubrication adjustments to prevent excessive wear. According to DNV, the use of higher BN (Base Number) lubricants is essential to neutralise acids and protect engine components.

Additionally, biofuels' higher water absorption fosters microbial growth, accelerating fuel degradation and stability issues.

To address these challenges, CMT emphasises the need for comprehensive biofuel testing, including oxidation stability, water content analysis, and compatibility assessments.

These tests help identify potential issues before they cause engine damage or voyage delays. Given the lack of global biofuel standardization, CMT urges shipowners to prioritise fuel quality verification to avoid unexpected operational setbacks.

While biofuel blends present a viable pathway to lower emissions, their successful integration into marine operations depends on strict quality control measures.

"Biofuels do offer sustainability benefits, but without the right monitoring and management, they can result in long-term engine damage, significant downtime and costs," David Fuhlbrügge, co-managing director of CMT, said.