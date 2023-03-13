Scorpio Tankers Adds Six Scrubber-Equipped Tankers to Owned Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal will reduce Scorpio's debt by almost $150 million. File Image / Pixabay

New York-listed shipping firm Scorpio Tankers has added six more scrubber-equipped vessels to its owned fleet.

The firm has exercised its purchase options on the STI Grace, STI Jermyn, STI Lavender, STI Magnetic, STI Marshall and STI Miracle, it said in an emailed statement on Monday. The company currently leases the six vessels, the first three of which are LR2 products tankers and the second three MRs.

All six are equipped with scrubbers, according to the company's website.

"The leases bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.50% per annum," Scorpio said in the statement.

"The purchase, which is expected to occur in May 2023, will result in a debt reduction of $149.8 million for the Company."