ZIM Takes on Five More LNG-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ZIM is based in Haifa. File Image / Pixabay

Container line ZIM Integrated Shipping has exercised an option for the long-term charter of five more newbuild LNG-fuelled boxships from Seaspan Corporation.

The option came with Sim's chartering of ten ships from Seaspan in July, Seaspan said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The five new 7,000 TEU ships are due for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, will be chartered for 12 years at a minimum and cost about $530 million.

"The exercise of this option, with valuable vessel deliveries at competitive pricing, highlights the continued quality growth for both companies," Bing Chen, CEO of Seaspan, said in the statement.

"The advanced design of these vessels demonstrates Seaspan and ZIM's leadership in ESG initiatives and a more sustainable industry.

"With strong customer interest in this vessel size, we consider this category to be the natural successor to the aging global fleet of conventional vessels between 4,000 and 9,000 TEU."