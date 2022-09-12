Color Line Books Fuel Efficiency Upgrades for Two Passenger Car Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal was signed at the SMM industry event in Hamburg last week. Image Credit: Elomatic

Norwegian shipping firm Color Line has booked fuel efficiency upgrades for two of its passenger car ferries.

The firm has ordered engineering company Elomatic's Elogrid solution for the two vessels, Elomatic said in a statement on its website last week.

The product is a grid design for thruster openings that reduces vessels' additional resistance, cutting fuel consumption and emissions, as well as improving manoeuvrability by enhancing the performance of thruster tunnels.

The deal was signed at the SMM industry event in Hamburg last week. The system will be installed early next year during scheduled dry dockings.

"The Elogrid solution will enable us to further raise the efficiency of these vessels while simultaneously lowering their carbon footprint, thereby supporting our drive to continuously improve our product offering," Robin Tomren, vice president for sustainable port and tonnage development at Color Line, said in the statement.