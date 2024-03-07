World News
Hapag-Lloyd Signs Maritime Decarbonisation Software Deal With Ankeri Solutions
The two companies have signed a strategic partnership deal seeking to deploy Ankeri's solutions across the container line's entire fleet. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd
Hapag-Lloyd has signed a maritime decarbonisation deal with software developer Ankeri Solutions.
The two companies have signed a strategic partnership deal seeking to deploy Ankeri's solutions across the container line's entire fleet, Ankeri said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
Hapag-Lloyd has a fleet of 264 boxships representing two million TEU of capacity.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Ankeri on our decarbonization journey," Arne Maibohm, decarbonisation director at Hapag-Lloyd, said in the statement.
"This collaboration marks a significant step in our continuous efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of our fleet and is in line with our goal to become net-zero carbon by 2045.
"By integrating Ankeri's state-of-the-art digital tools, we aim to contribute meaningfully to more sustainable shipping operations."