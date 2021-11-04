McDermott to Work With Shell to Decarbonise Marine Construction Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms will work together on ways of decarbonising McDermott's fleet. File Image / Pixabay

Construction firm McDermott is set to work with global energy producer Shell to decarbonise its fleet of marine construction vessels.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans to collaborate on the decarbonisation of the construction industry, McDermott said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The project will look at decarbonising McDermott's fleet as well as its yards in Indonesia, China, the Middle East and Mexico.

"Companies such as McDermott and Shell—who have targets to progress towards net-zero emissions by 2050, in step with society—are well positioned to approach the challenges of lowering emissions together," Samik Mukherjee, CEO of McDermott, said in the statement.

"A pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from construction operations will make significant strides toward net zero Engineering, Procurement and Construction projects in the future."