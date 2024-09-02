Yara Clean Ammonia Hires Bunkering and Market Development Technical Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rodrigo previously worked for Wärtsilä from September 2013 to last month. Image Credit: Sergio Rodrigo / LinkedIn

Yara Clean Ammonia has hired a technical manager for bunkering and market development.

Sergio Rodrigo has joined the company as bunkering and market development technical manager in Oslo as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Rodrigo previously worked for Wärtsilä from September 2013 to last month, serving most recently as program manager for carbon capture and storage.

He had earlier worked for Marioff in Helsinki from 2007 to 2013.

"I am incredibly proud to be part of such an innovative and forward-thinking team," Rodrigo said in the post.

"I'll be working closely with a talented group of professionals, all committed to advancing the global shift towards clean energy."