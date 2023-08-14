China Overtakes Greece as Largest Shipowning Nation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

China now controls 249.2 million GT of tonnage, compared with Greece's 249 million GT. File Image / Pixabay

China has overtaken Greece as the world's largest shipowning country for the first time.

China now controls 249.2 million GT of tonnage, compared with Greece's 249 million GT, news organisation China Daily reported on Sunday, citing data from Clarksons Research.

China's share of gross tonnage is now 15.9% to Greece's 15.8%.

Japan is in third place with 181 million GT, followed by South Korea and the US, both with about 66 million GT, according to the research.

Chinese shipowners have been more active than those of other nations in new tonnage orders in recent years on the back of economic growth.

Greece remains ahead of China when measuring its fleet by deadweight tonnage, according to the report.