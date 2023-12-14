GeoServe to Work on ExxonMobil Fleet Optimisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly taking on digital services that can improve vessel performance, cutting fuel bills and emissions. Image Credit: GeoServe

Maritime solutions provider GeoServe is set to work with US energy firm ExxonMobill on vessel performance and sustainability projects across its global fleet.

Exxon will use GeoServe's SaaS-based platform GeoPerform to improve the fuel efficiency and reduce the emissions of its fleet, GeoServe said in a statement on its website.

The two companies have worked together in a six-month strategic partnership to tailor the GeoPerform platform to Exxon's needs.

"We are incredibly honored to be chosen by ExxonMobil for this venture," Sanjay Kapoor, CEO of GeoServe, said in the statement.

"GeoServe is committed to driving meaningful change in the way the industry manages vessel operations.

"Together with ExxonMobil, we look forward to implementing strategies that optimize vessel performance, reduce emissions, and contribute to a greener and more sustainable future."

Shipping companies are increasingly taking on digital services that can improve vessel performance, cutting fuel bills and emissions. These services that increase fuel efficiency will become more profitable over time as the shipping industry moves into using more expensive alternative fuels and is increasingly charged for its GHG emissions.