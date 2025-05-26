IMODCO's Jetty-less Ammonia Transfer Solutions Receive BV Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A range of systems designed for the safe transfer of ammonia and LNG have been approved by Bureau Veritas. Image Credit: BV

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has granted Approvals in Principle (AiPs) for a suite of jetty-less offshore transfer systems developed by IMODCO Terminals, a subsidiary of SBM Offshore.

These solutions are designed for the safe offshore transfer of large volumes of ammonia and LNG, BV said in a statement on its website on Friday.

IMODCO has adapted its proven offshore crude oil transfer technologies, such as the CALM buoy, CALM Soft Yoke and Tower Loading Unit, to support emerging energy carriers.

The systems connect ammonia carriers to onshore refineries or storage via subsea pipelines, minimising risk to nearby populations by moving operations offshore.

Although ammonia has long been transported as a cargo, its use as a marine fuel remains limited.

Marine trials have been carried out, but full-scale adoption has yet to occur.

One of the main reasons is that marine engine technologies capable of running on ammonia are still under development. Another major concern is ammonia's high toxicity, which makes safe handling and transfer solutions all the more critical.

IMODCO's jetty-less infrastructure could help address some of these challenges by enabling safer, offshore transfer and storage of ammonia, potentially supporting its future role as a viable low-carbon marine fuel.