Intercargo Elects New Chairman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

John Xylas, CEO of Ariston Navigation Corp, has been elected as the industry body's chairman. Image Credit: Intercargo

Dry bulk shipping industry body Intercargo has elected a new chairman.

John Xylas, CEO of Ariston Navigation Corp, has been elected as the industry body's chairman, Intercargo said in an emailed statement.

DImitris Fafalios, president of Falafios Shipping, is stepping down as chairman after six years at the helm, and will become honorary chairman.

Metaxia Psalti, chief operating officer of Neda Maritime Agency, has been elected as the organisation's new vice-chair.

"It is a privilege to take on this role, and I want to express my gratitude to Dimitrios Fafalios for his outstanding leadership over the past six years," Xylas said in the statement.

"As our sector navigates significant changes, from decarbonisation to digitalisation, INTERCARGO's role in representing quality dry bulk shipowners has never been more important.

"Together with our new leadership team, we will continue to promote safe, efficient, and environmentally sound bulk carrier operations while ensuring our members' voices are heard at the highest levels of international shipping."