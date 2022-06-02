Hydrogen Fuel System for Cruise Ship Wins DNV Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV's preliminary approval means the company can now enter its final design stage. Image Credit: HAV

Classification society DNV has granted preliminary approval to a hydrogen-based energy system for a cruise ship.

The system was created as part of the FreeCO2ast project seeking to develop a hydrogen energy system for two coastal cruise vessels owned by Norway's Havila Kystruten, DNV said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

DNV's preliminary approval means the company can now enter its final design stage.

"The Alternative design approval process is used for novel ship designs that cannot be approved with the current prescriptive regulations and the final approval is granted by the Flag State," Ivar Håberg, director of ship classification approval at DNV Maritime, said in the statement.

"We at DNV, were very pleased that HAV Group ASA selected us as their chosen partner to carry out a third-party verification review as part of the Alternative Design approval process.

"Our assessments have shown that the preliminary design complied with the goal and functional requirements in the IGF Code (IMO International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels)."