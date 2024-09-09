BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $612.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since August 22.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $482.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $1/mt to $746.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.63/bl to $71.06/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $3/mt to $627.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $3/mt to $530.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $8/mt to $608.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $526/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.70/bl from the previous session's close at $71.76/bl as of 6:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.27/mt rise in bunker prices.