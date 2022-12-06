Dry Bulk Sector Hesitant Over Alt Fuel Newbuilds: Survey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dry bulk: undecided. File Image / Pixabay.

The dry bulk shipping sector is unlikely to go big on alternative bunker fuels for newbuilds over the next five years, a survey has found.

Dry bulk shipowner opinion canvassed last month by commodity pricing agency SP Global found that a third of those contacted expect new dry bulk orders to be fuelled by alternative marine fuels.

"The uncertainties over regulations and technology for ships using alternative fuels are expected to temper enthusiasm for ordering new dry bulk ships," SP Global said of the survey's findings.

For new orders that might be made over the period, around half would use fuel oil, a quarter liquified natural gas while the rest would be more or less split between ammonia and methanol, according to the findings.