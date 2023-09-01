BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rallying after a decline the previous day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $654.50/mt on Thursday, having dropped by $3/mt the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $3/mt to $573/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $5.50/mt to $969/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.59/bl to $86.83/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $637/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3/mt to $599.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $4.50/mt to $631.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $8/mt to $644/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.21/bl at $87.04/bl as of 9:13 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.58/mt rise in bunker prices.