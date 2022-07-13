Berge Bulk to put Wind-assist Tech on More Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind-assist tech can help reduce vessel emissions. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore-based shipping company Berge Bulk is to fit rotor sails to two of its ships.

Rotor sail technology harnasses the power of the wind to reduce a vessel's reliance on fossil fuels.

The result is improved efficiency for the ship as well as lower emissions.

The two ships in question are an iron ore carrier Berge Neblina and bulk carrier Berge Mulhacen.

The structural work on the ships that is required before the equipment can be installed has already been completed, the company said.

The sails will be supplied by Anemoi Marine Technolgies.

Last month, the company agreed to install wind-assist technology another of its ships.