ABS Approves Onboard Ammonia Cracking Tech of Pherousa Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ABS says it is seeing rapid advancements around the use of ammonia as a marine fuel. Image Credit: ABS

Classification society ABS has granted approval in principle for an onboard ammonia cracking technology developed by Norwegian firm Pherousa Shipping.

The technology is targeted for application on Pherousa's 64,000 DWT bulk carrier, which will be used to transport copper, ABS said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"Key partners in the project include the designers Deltamarin, the flag state Marshall Islands, Babcock International Group, which supplies the FGSS, as well as Metacon, the technology developer and shareholder of Pherousa," ABS noted.

Ammonia cracking on ships involves heating ammonia to high temperatures in the presence of a catalyst to produce hydrogen. The hydrogen can then be used in fuel cells or combustion engines for propulsion.

"We are seeing rapid innovation and new developments around ammonia as an alternative fuel, whether as a carrier of hydrogen or as a fuel in its own right," Patrick Ryan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at ABS, said.

"Cracking ammonia to produce hydrogen for fuel cells is one that has the potential to accelerate the energy transition to low or no carbon emissions in the maritime industry."