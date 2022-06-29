Berge Bulk Vessel to Take on Wind Power System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The solid wing sails will be up to 50m in height. Image Credit: Yara Marine Technologies / Berge Bulk

A dry bulk vessel is set to reduce its CO2 emissions by as much as 30% by installing a wind power system.

Yara Marine Technologies is set to install four BAR Tech WindWings on board Berge Bulk's 210 DWT bulker the Berge Olympus, Yara said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The solid wing sails will be up to 50m in height. By using the wind power system in combination with route optimisation, Berge is seeking to achieve CO2 emissions reductions of up to 30%.

"By retrofitting WindWings technology to existing vessels, firms like Berge Bulk can begin to make an immediate impact on decarbonising their fleets while at the same time seeing significant efficiencies in current fuel use.," John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said in the statement.

"With Berge Bulk joining a pipeline of WindWings installations through 2023, we look forward to working with our partners to make significant inroads into reducing vessel carbon emissions."