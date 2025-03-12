New Survey Tests Attitudes to Wind-Assisted Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The results of the survey will be announced at the organisation's summit in Singapore on March 25-26. File Image / Pixabay

The International Windship Association has issued a survey seeking to test attitudes to wind-assisted propulsion and low- or zero-emission vessels.

The survey asks a series of key questions regarding low- and zero-emissions energy options for shipping including specific questions relating to wind propulsion technology and barriers to further deployment, the organisation said in a note on its website. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Different versions of the survey are available for policy makers or regulators, general shipping-industry stakeholders and ship charterers.

The results of the survey will be announced at the organisation's summit in Singapore on March 25-26.

For more information and to take part in the survey, click here.