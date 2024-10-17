Titan Questions Shell's Green Credentials in Ordering Conventionally-Fuelled Tankers

Shell has reportedly ordered 10 conventionally-fuelled product tankers equipped with scrubbers. Image Credit: Shell

LNG bunker supplier Titan has questioned the green credentials of global energy producer Shell in ordering conventionally-fuelled tonnage.

Shell has reportedly ordered 10 conventionally-fuelled product tankers equipped with scrubbers.

The order raises the question of whether Shell is 'forfeiting [its] right to be a leader for of the energy transition', Titan said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"With your size, you hugely influence the industry and are a strong advocate for LNG as a marine fuel," Titan said in the post.

"This move seems to contrast the agenda both our companies were pushing for, to make the maritime industry cleaner by investing in bunkering infrastructure to accommodate the decarbonization of shipping.

"Given your leadership role, this decision raises questions about how it aligns with your commitment to decarbonization. We're genuinely interested in hearing more about your strategy for balancing these choices and how you view the LNG pathway in the bigger picture."

Shell has been a strong advocate of the use of LNG as an alternative marine fuel.