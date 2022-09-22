CMA CGM Orders Seven New LNG-Fuelled Container Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM has been a significant early supporter of LNG as a bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

France's CMA CGM has ordered seven new LNG-fuelled container ships for use in the French West Indies, with the intention of running them on bio-LNG.

The firm has ordered three 7,900 TEU ships and four 7,300 TEU ships to operate between France and the French West Indies, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The ships are due for delivery from 2024.

"The CMA CGM Group is committed to the energy transition and has set itself the target of becoming Net Zero Carbon by 2050," the company said in the statement.

"The seven new ships rolled out in the French West Indies in two years will be powered by biogas, a technology that helps to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect air quality by eliminating almost all air pollutants."

The prospect of shifting gas-powered vessels from fossil LNG to bio- and synthetic LNG over time will allow for increased GHG emission savings from these vessels. But securing the supply of these renewable gas alternatives will be a key challenge in the short term.